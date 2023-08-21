Tales of Symphonia Remastered has been updated to version 1.3 , published in the past few hours by Bandai Namco. The new update fixes some of the bugs remains of this operation not really 100% successful.

The release note

Did Tales of Symphonia Remastered deserve more?

In fact the game didn’t come out in conditions properly ideal, but at least the publisher and development studio are working to fix it. Let’s read the release note of patch 1.3:

– Fixed an issue where the background would not display and the game would go dark when playing a ‘skit’.

– Fixed an issue where the wallpaper became blank when opening the menu.

– Fixed an issue where the battle initiation sequence would not play when encountering an enemy on the field or in a dungeon.

– Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash in some dungeons.

– Other minor bugs have been fixed.

As you can see it’s not a huge upgrade, but it’s still better than nothing. If you want more detailsread our review of Tales of Symphonia Remastered.