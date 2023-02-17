Starting today, February 17ththe title Tales of Symphonia Remastered available for purchase on Playstation 4, Xbox One And Nintendo Switchwith compatibility a Playstation 5 And Xbox Series X|S.

In the game we will play the role of the young man Lloyd Irving and his fellow adventurers intent on saving the worlds of Sylvarant and of Tethe’allawhere the rebirth of one implies the destruction of the other. This remastered version offers new graphics in HD, without missing various improvements to the gameplay and additional features.

If you are interested in knowing our considerations on the game, you can already immerse yourself in reading the appropriate review. Below, however, we propose the launch trailer!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment