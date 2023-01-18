To accompany the release of the game, Bandai Namco has decided to publish for free on YouTube L’official anime Of Tales of Symphonia Remastered. Currently only the first episode is available, but the others will arrive in the coming days, as promised by the publisher.

Let’s see the version with subtitles in Italian:

Let’s read the brief synopsis of the trailer:

Tales of Symphonia tells the story of two worlds, Sylvarant and Tethe’alla, closely connected to each other.

The anime follows the adventures of Lloyd and his friends as they try to save Sylvarant without bringing the downfall of Tethe’all.

At this point you just have to press the play button and watch the episode, entitled “Tales of Symphonia The Animation | Sylvarant Arc – Episode 1”

Since we’re here though, let’s read the official description of the game:

The action RPG Tales of Symphonia, one of the most critically acclaimed titles in the series, returns with a remastered version in high definition.

The story takes place in Sylvarant, a world on the verge of extinction due to the ruthless exploitation of mana by an evil organization believed to have been exiled 4,000 years ago by the hero Mithos.

Colette, the Chosen One, receives a prophecy from the celestial institution Cruxis, and embarks on a journey to regenerate the world with childhood friend Lloyd.

This intense and magnificent fantasy adventure is populated by multifaceted and fascinating characters.

Before leaving you, we remind you that the launch of Tales of Symphonia Remastered has been set for February 17, 2023 on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.