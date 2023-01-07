Bandai Namco has explained why did he choose to realize Tales of Symphonia Remasteredand did so in the game’s official Japanese FAQ, also revealing the possibility that further remasters dedicated to the famous series will be produced.

Out February 17, Tales of Symphonia Remastered is the remastered version of a game originally released on the GameCube in 2003, the fifth installment in the Tales series but the first to enjoy international distribution, which allowed it to carve out a substantial slice of Western fans.

This is precisely why Bandai Namco chose it: several people, both in Japan and outside the Japanese borders, have expressed the desire to be able to play the episode on current platforms, and the publisher wanted to listen to them .

Will Tales of Symphonia Remastered be the first in a series of remasters dedicated to the franchise? On this front, the company said it was a possibility, therefore probably a lot depends on the reception that the public will reserve for the game: if successful, further remasters will certainly be considered.

As for the features of this edition, the graphics have been improved, the frame rate stabilized, the controls for the Elemental Cargo on the ocean improved, the possibility of skipping events and cutscenes added, various changes introduced to make the experience more fluid and accessible.