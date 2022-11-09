Although Tales of Arise surely introduced the famous action RPG series to many people, all fans of this property still love it. Tales of Symphonia. In this way, many were excited to learn that a remastering is already in development for new generation consoles. Although at the time it was only mentioned that this installment was going to be available at some point in 2023, today it has been revealed exactly when this will happen.

Through a new trailer, Bandai Namco has confirmed that Tales of Symphonia Remastered will arrive in Japan on February 16, followed by a worldwide release on February 17. You can check out the new trailer for the game below.

As the name implies, this is a remaster, which includes a series of visual improvements, as well as local cooperative for up to four players, and much more. Unfortunately, not everything is perfect, as this version will have a frame rate of only 30fps, instead of the 60fps found in the original GameCube release.

Remember, Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be available from next February 17 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. On related issues, fans are not happy with this remaster.

Tales of Symphonia it’s a great game. Although completing it is a nightmare, the adventure in general and the combat is extremely entertaining, addictive, and all the fans of the series that have still had the opportunity to enjoy this installment, should do so now.

