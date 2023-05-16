As promised last February, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has prepared a big update for Tales of Symphonia Remastered in version Nintendo Switch with the aim of improving the performance of the game and solving the countless bugs of this edition.

The company has announced that this update will be available from next May 18th and below we list some of the fixes made known by the development team.

Fixed an issue that caused significant slowdowns when moving through the “Triet” sandstorm area.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash after some boss battles ended.

Fixed an issue where the screen would go completely blank when navigating some world and city maps.

Fixed an issue where the background music would stop playing when switching to the world map after a battle.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

We remind you that Tales of Symphonia Remastered is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, find our review here.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street NintendoEverything