Tales of Nebula is a very particular title, currently in development, and which promises to be one of the great innovations in the panorama of paper role-playing games. We are in fact talking about a title he wants take storytelling to the next level, with characteristics that will promote fluidity. How do you want to succeed? Through a singular approach: combining a very intuitive regulation, which can also go well with new players, with the use of collectible cards.

Tales of Nebula will in fact take advantage of the new game system DAWN Systemwhich will prove perfect for creating adventures that are not only compelling, but also in a pocket size and extremely comfortable. But let's proceed in order.

An immense world

We are in the lands of Nebula, a name that was given to them after they re-emerged, following the disappearance of the lost world. It is a boundless continent divided into two large regionswhich stands out on a surface of almost ten million square kilometers. These two territories, divided by a large metal structure called the “Great Fault“, have developed over time very marked differences, both in the ecosystem and in the habits and culture of the two populations.

The world of Nebula is both known and mysterious, with the ancestors (i.e. the survivors of the tragic past event) who share their fears and their wisdom, and with a civilization that continues to flee from the clouds of sin, while continuing a endless conflict between nature and technology (known as metal art). However, this world is also rich in magicso much so that owning one Vocation (as the various types are called) is considered a natural talent. These can be of 6 types different, each fascinating and useful to the cause in its own way. Vocations are also a fundamental trait for knowing your character in depth, which will favor both the characterization and the narrative that will be linked to it.

The union of dice and cards

The system DAWN (Dark Adventurers & Wonders of Nowhere) is a system which, as already mentioned, aims to approach all types of players, who thanks to its strong point – the modularity – it can be both simple and fluid for novices, and tastier and more complex for those who have always played. L'gaming experience will therefore be flexibleadaptable to any scenario, and in a panorama where the classic concept of “classes” that we have known over time is no longer there, adopting a more plausible and realistic system, exploiting collectible capabilities.

The role of Game Masters will be to guide the players, both through knowledge of the rules and through the interpretation of the essentials NPCs. The narration will pass from him, who will also have created the game world, and will be able to freely choose how many players to approach the campaign (there is no limit). The players for their part will need their own form character, and of a set of dice made up of 1 d4, 1 d6 and 2 d10.

Finally, but extremely important, the action cards: these are collectible cards that must be placed alongside the character sheet, and which contain rules and information that can be used perform actionsis influence the narrative. As mentioned, this is a modular system, so the various card sets give players the freedom to create unique characters also in the abilities that characterize them. To give a practical example, a player who decides to create a warrior he will not be bound to cards linked to strength only, but with the increase in level he will also be able to choose cards of other types: a simple but extremely functional method, which will always guarantee us multifaceted characters and with big ideas for storytelling.

L'artistic and graphic aspect of the cards, some of which we were able to preview, is truly splendid. We are talking about dozens of cards that combine a delicate style with designs and colors that manage to express strength and mysticism. Certainly one of the most pleasant added values ​​of this new project.

Obviously there will also be some basics we are used to from classic role-playing games, such as experience points, characteristics, equipment, status and so on, but also more specific and interesting sections to discover, closely linked to the world of Nebula.

Currently it hasn't been launched yet a campaign Kickstarter for this ambitious and interesting project, however the development team has declared that the intention is, hypothetically – but unofficially – between the end of the current year and the beginning of 2025. However, Tales of Nebula has already released lots of information about official site of the gameincluding those on the various boxes and sets provided, and above all where you can also obtain and download for free quickstart to start your first adventure.