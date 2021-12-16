As revealed shortly after its official announcement, the TALES of LUMINARIA not only would have counted a video game for mobile, but would also have received an anime adaptation. With the game on the loose for over a month now, it’s finally time to focus on the animated series, which finally has a date.

Through a new trailer, it was indeed revealed that TALES of LUMINARIA: The Fateful Crossroad will debut on Japanese streaming services on January 21, 2022. The trailer was also released in the English version, which reveals that the anime will also arrive on Funimation And “other services” from 20 th January.

Unfortunately, at least at the moment, we do not know what these Western “other services” will be on which the series will arrive.

While waiting to discover them, we leave you in the company of the two trailers!

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer

Source: Tales of YouTube Street Anime News Network