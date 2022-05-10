Less than a year after launch, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces the imminent shutdown of the TALES of LUMINARIA. Available on iOS and Android devicesclosing is scheduled for next July 19th. The software house has announced that the closure will also imply the non-continuation of the stories relating to the protagonists of the game, it will only be released a special episode that will serve as a prequel to the animated series TALES of LUMINARIA: The Fateful Crossroad.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

TALES of LUMINARIA – Server shutdown

First of all we want to thank you for playing TALES of LUMINARIA.

We are sorry to announce that the game servers will be closed starting next July 19th.

Being the first original mobile chapter of TALES of, our intent was to create a fun game capable of introducing the franchise to a wider audience even outside of Japan. We have done everything possible to ensure that the game service remains open as much as possible, also thanks to the encouragement received from your support comments on social media.

Despite this we haven’t been able to do enough, and we apologize to everyone who supported and played TALES of LUMINARIA.

On future episodes

The weekly distribution of episodes will end with this announcement. We apologize for not having warned you earlier, and we are sure that you have been looking forward to the announcement of the next episode. Unfortunately we will not be able to tell you the fate of the 21 protagonists and we will have to end the main plot without being able to finish it. In addition, even the personal stories of some characters will remain unfinished. We sincerely apologize for this.

While not being able to complete all the characters’ stories, we tried to create something that could put a minimum of purpose to the plot. For this we have prepared the special “Episode Final”, Set before the start of the animated series TALES of LUMINARIA: The Fateful Crossroad. This episode will focus on Hugu and the motivations that led him to join the Empire. We really apologize for not being able to create a real ending for the plot, but we hope you enjoy this bonus episode.

Regarding the archiving of the project

We are thinking of archiving the costume design, illustrations and much more material about the characters released in recent months and create a sort of digital archive, so that players can somehow relive the universe of LUMINARY and its characters even after the servers shut down. We are also working on the creation of a soundtrack using the game music.

We will release more information in the future.

Closure of services

July 19 at 04:05 (Italian time)

The official site and trailers will be removed to coincide with the closure of the game servers.

To conclude, we would like to thank you very much for all the support you have given to TALES of LUMINARIA. We apologize again for failing to meet expectations and for having to announce the closure of services. Although there is little time left, we hope you can enjoy the game until the last few moments. Thank you so much.

The TALES of LUMINARIA team