Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will be available in the catalogue PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium since launch, which as you know will take place on April 23rd. The game will also arrive on PC and Xbox Series X|S at the same time.

Announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2023, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is the debut title from Surgent Studios and comes in the form of a 2.5D metroidvania in which, under the command of a young shaman, we will have to overcome a serious trauma and find the strength to become a great healer.

The protagonist of the adventure, Zau, sets off in search of the god of death, Kalunga, to ask him to make a pact that can allow his Baba to return from the afterlife. However, the path will be full of pitfalls and we will have to face them using the powers of two magical masks.

Naturally during the campaign we will have the opportunity to discover and unlock different new skillswhich will allow us, among other things, to access previously inaccessible areas of the map, as per tradition for this subgenre.