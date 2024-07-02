Apparently Tales of Kenzera: ZAU team hit by layoffs: the news initially spread through the testimonies of some members of the studio, who wrote that they had lost their jobs, after which an official statement arrived to clarify the situation.

“Unfortunately, Surgent Studios has joined the growing number of development teams impacted by layoffs this year, with just over a dozen people involved“, reads the message the studio posted on Twitter.

“It’s a difficult time for the video game industry, but We are incredibly proud of the work done by our entire team on Tales of Kenzera: ZAU and the praise received from critics and players.”

“Our attention is now turned to support those affected by layoffsto continue our work on ZAU and look to the future with our next creative projects,” concludes the statement from Surgent Studios.