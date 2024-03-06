Tales of Kenzera: ZAU was shown in action again during the Xbox Partner Preview, with a trailer of the gameplay which highlights the interesting mechanics of this action adventure coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Announced at The Game Awards 2023, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU combines the metroidvania structure with a story inspired by the trauma experienced by actor Abubakar Salimwhich conveys an unmistakable message of hope towards those who find themselves having to face a serious loss.