Tales of Kenzera: ZAU was shown in action again during the Xbox Partner Preview, with a trailer of the gameplay which highlights the interesting mechanics of this action adventure coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
Announced at The Game Awards 2023, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU combines the metroidvania structure with a story inspired by the trauma experienced by actor Abubakar Salimwhich conveys an unmistakable message of hope towards those who find themselves having to face a serious loss.
A spiritual war
The protagonist of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will have to face a difficult mission: defeat the restless spirits that threaten his land, become the spiritual warrior his people need and use a set of special skills to overcome any opponent.
Featuring hand-drawn graphics, the Tales of Kenzera: ZAU experience will take us through folklore and suggestions, legends and fantasy, while the soundtrack by Nainita Desai resonates in the background.
#Tales #Kenzera #ZAU #shows #gameplay #trailer
Leave a Reply