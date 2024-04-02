Tales of Kenzera: Zau is coming to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription on day one of its release.

The Metroidvania will be added to the PlayStation Plus game catalog on 23rd April for Extra and Premium subscribers.

Indie fishing management game Dave the Diver will also join PS Plus this month from 16th April to celebrate its release on the platform.



Tales of Kenzera: Zau – The Game AwardsWatch on YouTube

Tales of Kenzera: Zau has been developed by Surgent Studios and is inspired by both Bantu Tales and studio founder Abubakar Salim's experience of grief.

Indeed, Salim (best known for his voice acting work on Assassin's Creed: Origins) told Eurogamer the Metroidvania genre is the perfect vehicle for an exploration of grief.

“You can't plan when it happens, it just throws you into this new world that you have no idea about,” he said. “No matter what you prepare for, the books you read, the people you talk to, it is very, very personal. And it's something that just comes to you when you don't know what to do.

“However, it provides you with the tools that are going to essentially help you to get over it. You are going to feel sad, you're going to feel angry. Some days you might even forget about it. The tools are there, but you have to discover them as you go on this journey. And to me that's exactly what a Metroidvania is.”

A demo for Tales of Kenzera: Zau was released as part of Steam Next Fest and impressed with its emotive storytelling. The game is set for release across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on 23rd April.



Dave the Diver, meanwhile, was released last year on Switch and PC. It will make its PlayStation debut on 16th April, joining the PS Plus game catalog too.

It received strong praise, described as “a dizzying game of many parts” in our Dave the Diver review.

While Sony still won't be putting its first party games on its subscription service day one, some indie games have. Tales of Kenzera: Zau and Dave the Diver follow the likes of last year's Sea of ​​Stars, as well as Stray and Tchia.