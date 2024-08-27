During today’s Nintendo Direct dedicated to third parties Tales of Graces F Remastered was announced with a trailera remastered version of the Tales of series chapter released on Nintendo Wii. It will be available from January 17, 2025 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam only).

In Tales of Graces F Remastered you play as Asbel Lhant, and once again embark on a long journey across Ephinea, with the aim of preventing the outbreak of a conflict between three kingdoms trying to take control of the planet.

The remastered edition boasts improved graphics and a new auto-save function, in honor of the times. It will delight both veterans and new players.