Through the official website of Tales of Graces f RemasteredBandai Namco has revealed the resolution and framerate specifications for each platform and Minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version.
On PS4 and Xbox One the game reaches a resolution of 1080p at 60 fps, while on Nintendo Switch it drops to 30 fps both in portable mode and with the console docked. On PS5 and Xbox Series X the resolution goes up to 4K and to 1440p on Series S, with the framerate locked at 60 fps. On PC these parameters change with your resolution, but the good news is that it is possible to reach a framerate of up to 60 fps. Aside from these differences, all versions will be identical. To recap:
- Nintendo Switch (TV mode): 1080p at 30 fps
-
Nintendo Switch (portable mode): 1080p at 30 fps
-
PS5: 2160p at 60fps
-
PS4: 1080p at 60fps
-
PS4 Pro: 1440p at 60fps
-
Xbox Series X: 2160p at 60fps
-
Xbox Series S: 1440p at 60fps
-
Xbox One and S: 1080p at 60 fps
-
Xbox One X: 1440p at 60fps
-
PC: Resolution up to 2160p and framerates at 30, 60 and 120 fps
The site also specifies that by purchasing the PS4 version you get a free upgrade to the PS5 version and vice versa by purchasing the latter you get the oldgen counterpart at no additional cost. The Xbox One version guarantees a free upgrade to Series X and S.
PC Requirements
Below you will find the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version of Tales of Grace f Remastered. As expected, they are not particularly demanding, with the game running smoothly even on older configurations.
Minimum
- Operating System: Windows 10/11
-
Processor: Intel Core i3-8100, AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
-
Memory: 4GB RAM
-
Graphics Card: AMD Radeon HD 7770 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550Ti
-
Recommended SSD
-
DirectX 11
Recommended
- Operating System: Windows 10/11
-
Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
-
Memory: 4GB RAM
-
Graphics Card: GTX 560 Ti, AMD Radeon HD 7790 or Intel Arc A310
-
Recommended SSD
-
DirectX 11
Tales of Graces f Remastered will be available starting from 17th January 2025. In addition to improved graphics, this version includes all 80+ DLCs from the original game, new features like auto-saving, and a variety of improvements to modernize the gaming experience.
