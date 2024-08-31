Through the official website of Tales of Graces f RemasteredBandai Namco has revealed the resolution and framerate specifications for each platform and Minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version.

On PS4 and Xbox One the game reaches a resolution of 1080p at 60 fps, while on Nintendo Switch it drops to 30 fps both in portable mode and with the console docked. On PS5 and Xbox Series X the resolution goes up to 4K and to 1440p on Series S, with the framerate locked at 60 fps. On PC these parameters change with your resolution, but the good news is that it is possible to reach a framerate of up to 60 fps. Aside from these differences, all versions will be identical. To recap:

Nintendo Switch (TV mode): 1080p at 30 fps

Nintendo Switch (portable mode): 1080p at 30 fps

PS5: 2160p at 60fps

PS4: 1080p at 60fps

PS4 Pro: 1440p at 60fps

Xbox Series X: 2160p at 60fps

Xbox Series S: 1440p at 60fps

Xbox One and S: 1080p at 60 fps

Xbox One X: 1440p at 60fps

PC: Resolution up to 2160p and framerates at 30, 60 and 120 fps

The site also specifies that by purchasing the PS4 version you get a free upgrade to the PS5 version and vice versa by purchasing the latter you get the oldgen counterpart at no additional cost. The Xbox One version guarantees a free upgrade to Series X and S.