During the Nintendo Direct held this afternoon BANDAI NAMCO Europe he announced TALES OF GRACES REMASTERED. First released in 2009, this new version of the title will be available from January 17, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The remastered version will include within it all additional content released for the original, there will also be several improvements such as a new English dubbingthe implementation of destination icons and the possibility of enable or disable collisions at our convenience.

We leave you with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

TALES OF GRACES f REMASTERED – Announcement Trailer

