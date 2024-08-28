In addition to revamped graphics, the new version includes previously released downloadable content, as well as brand new scenes, localized in English for the first time.

Bandai Namco recently announced the return of Tales of Graces f in a Remastered version, scheduled for January 17, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (Steam). The remaster promises to revive the epic adventures of Asbel and his companions in a world full of charm and mystery. Players will be able to immerse themselves once again in the engaging story, full of twists and turns, unforgettable characters and deep bonds forged over time.

Set in the lush world of Ephinea, ruled by three great nations that wield the power of Eleth, Tales of Graces f Remastered offers a gameplay experience that has been improved in many ways. In addition to enhanced graphics, the new version includes previously released downloadable content, as well as brand new scenes, localized in English for the first time, that will further expand the narrative. Tales of Graces f, originally released in 2010, is considered one of the most popular entries in the popular JRPG series “Tales of”.