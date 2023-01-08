Beyond Tales of Symphonia Remastered there may be further remakes of the series Tales of by Bandai Namco, considering that the publisher said he was open to other type operations remaster or remake, as long as fans speak up with theirs requests.

As we have previously reported, there are very precise reasons that led to the choice of Tales of Symphonia Remastered, and it is for the notoriety that characterizes the chapter and the will of many to replay it, also because its original distribution on Nintendo Gamecube was rather limited initially.

However, it will not be the only chapter to be remade or remastered: in the official FAQs, Bandai Namco has in fact clearly reported that it wants to proceed with other operations of this type: “We hear from many passionate fans of the series around the world and know that they want to play the old games on the latest platforms. As a team we thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts: we are currently focused on the release of Tales of Symphonia Remastered, but we await your suggestions and requests in the future”.

So the idea is to see what the fan requests will be to be able to choose which chapter submit to a future remaster of the Tales of series, considering that there is truly an embarrassment of choice given the amount of games released so far. The most recent, we recall, is the excellent Tales of Arise which, moreover, was not even initially foreseen as part of the series, but as the beginning of a new saga.