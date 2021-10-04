Tales of Arise It hasn’t been on the market for a month, but Bandai Namco is now ready to deliver the first paid DLC. During his presence at Tokyo Game Show 2021, it has been confirmed that this title will have additional content inspired by Sword Art Online, and will be available this week.

Will be on October 7 when the additional content known as Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack It will be available as a paid DLC. Here players will have the opportunity to fight Kirito and Asuna from the famous anime, as well as obtain Kirito’s weapon and new outfits for Alphen, Shionne, and Law, as well as unlocking an exclusive Mystic Arte.

Undoubtedly, This is quite an interesting collaboration, which, hopefully, will lead to more DLC for this acclaimed Bandai Namco game.. In related topics, you can check our review of Tales of Arise here.

Via: Bandai Namco