This new content expands the already known story and the events take place more than a year after the end. Apparently there are many more things to tell and that is why an additional chapter is necessary.

According to Bandai Namco, this expansion of Tales of Arise will add more than 20 hours of content to the game. Beyond the Dawn It includes new quests, additional dungeons, extra bosses and much more.

The idea is to present the evolution of the world within this video game. Alphen and the rest of The Six now stand between a crossroads, as some consider him the Liberating Hero of Dhana and others call him the Destroyer of Rights by Renans.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

It is then that in Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Both Alphen and his companions meet a young girl named Nazamil. She is the daughter of a Renan Lord and a Dhanan.

So now these heroes must change the destiny of the girl who will eventually fall under the curse of the mask.

This is a new opportunity to explore the world together with group members who are connected with a strong bond.

It is why Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn offers new and exciting challenges. The idea is to show how the world has changed after the events of the original game.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

This expansion will have Japanese voice acting as well as English dubbing. However, the text will be localized in both languages ​​as well as in Spanish, neutral Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and more. So you just need to have some patience.

Apart from Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

