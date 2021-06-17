Bandai namco will launch on September 10, 2021 Tales of Arise on various platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and of course. PC.

This will be the seventeenth installment in the main series and will focus on the story of two people from opposite worlds of Dahna – a medieval site – and Rena – a place with magic and advanced technology. This development is worked by veterans and new talents within Bandai namco and promises to shake the fibers of the fans of the series.

Now, Tales of Arise is an action RPG game, that is, it maintains the basic system that has accompanied the series for many years, but with some adjustments that will surely catch your attention.

This time around, the game focuses a lot on evading and countering, as well as changing characters during battles. If this is not enough, the fighters under your control will have the option to perform devastating attacks under certain conditions.

An adventure that feels familiar

The demo we had access to gave us the opportunity to choose between several characters: Alphen, a swordsman with different fighting arts; Shione, who uses a pistol to attack from a distance; Rinwell, a magician specialized in astral arts; Y Law, close-range combat martialist.

During the demo we played with Alphen and from there we went to ‘Land of Green – Elde Menancia – ‘ a world that feels open but is thinking to play like the other titles in the series Tales ofI mean, exploration here and there plus some monster fights.

The voice acting was limited, however the conversations between the characters gave us an idea of ​​the context of the adventure. From there we go to the basic controls, which are executed with the RB buttons on the Xbox controller and its equivalent on the PlayStation. With RT you evade attacks and, if you do this action at the right time, you will be able to escape the blow without any scratch.

While RB works to do normal attacks, the frontal ones will activate the arts. As usual, in Tales of Arise we have a space in the shape of a circle with a certainly limited diameter and from which you cannot escape. The rest of the characters on your team will also fight other enemies while you do your job.

Tales of Arise maintains its spirit of exploration

Tales of Arise It looks much better than the previous installments of the series, but does that mean that it takes other paths when developing its proposal? First of all, exploration is maintained and that means that you will be able to talk to as many people as you want along the way.

To that we must add that you also have the opportunity to collect objects that have different functions and can offer all kinds of improvements. Now, the way the fighting is carried out really seems disorganized, however, within all that chaos, you can find certain virtues and spectacular moments.

When the time is right, you will see that many special moves in Tales of Arise they take place between two or three characters. The quality in the presentation of these attacks is really showy and something that you should not miss.

On the other hand, talking about the progression of the characters is a bit complicated, especially since the demo we played from Tales of Arise it was already advanced and had the characters reunited. We lose a bit of the background of the story, but that didn’t take away the excitement of experiencing great things.

Variety in monsters and visual presentation

One problem you may face in this kind of game is that the fighting can be repetitive. In what we saw of Tales of Arise we ran into a good variety of enemies that generated all kinds of strategies and that can help combat this problem.

As in other RPGs, you will see that you have the opportunity to improve the characters by changing their accessories and weapons throughout the adventure. As we mentioned, the time was certainly limited so it was not possible to get into these kinds of functions.

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that at least in this version, Tales of Arise it looked pretty good. Be careful, this comes from a PC version that we play remotely, however, this does not mean that we stop enjoying the landscapes that were divided between country nature and castles in the background that wanted to be visited.

The change between day and night wears off little by little and doesn’t feel like a hit-and-run effect. It is a time system that is fluid and shows you what the game looks like depending on the time.

Sure, Tales of Arise It feels like a game worthy of the series that will offer a lot of challenge to fans and, at the same time, an option for players to feel what this experience is about. From this moment we can tell you that it is worth taking a look when it is ready on September 10.



