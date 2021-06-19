Last April we were revealed the release date of TALES of ARISE, and this has somehow opened the doors wide for news and information to arrive on a regular basis. Today, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has decided to bring the first video of a series online, the purpose of which is to introduce the game characters in the best possible way, starting with the protagonist Alphen.

Alphen he is described as a skilled and fast swordsman with a variety of limbs, which he uses to fight any type of enemy in close combat.

Are you curious to know the protagonist of this new adventure? Before offering you its trailer, we remind you that TALES of ARISE is on the way since September 10 up PlayStation 4, Xbox One is PC, but also on PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X | S.

Alphen Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu