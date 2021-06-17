Some Japanese gaming magazines have released their own preview for TALES of ARISE, which will arrive worldwide on September 10. Thanks to them we have the opportunity to take an in-depth look at the new chapter of the franchise BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, through a series of new in-depth gameplay that you can find at the end of the article.

Before leaving you to the gameplay I remind you that TALES of ARISE will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Tomorrow, June 18, starting at 13:30 (Italian time) there will be a new live dedicated to the game, you can find all the details in our previous article. Good vision.

TALES of ARISE – Gameplay (4Gamer.net)

Various gameplay

Source: Gematsu

