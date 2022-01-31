BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has finally released the new animated trailer for TALES of ARISE made by the prestigious studio ufotablea kind of introduction to the game released five months ago on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC (here you can find our review).

However, we must warn you that the video in question may contain spoilers and we do not recommend that you watch it if you have not yet completed your adventure.

TALES of ARISE – Animated Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment