Tales of Arise from Bandai Namco has reached a new milestone in sales. The acclaimed action RPG has sold two million copies to date, according to the official Twitter account. His last significant milestone was in October 2021, when he had surpassed 1.5 million units sold.

With a new graphics engine, revamped combat and higher production, Tales of Arise is set on Dahna. After being invaded by the nearby planet Rena, the Dahnan were forced into slavery for hundreds of years. The plot centers on Alphen, a Dahnan suffering from amnesia who feels no pain, and Shionne, a Renan who harms those who touch her, as they embark on a journey of liberation.

Tales of Arise has received its share of paid updates and DLCs since launch, including a collaboration with Sword Art Online that added a new boss and weapons. She also collaborated with Scarlet Nexus and Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream for free cosmetic items and weapons.

We’re celebrating a new major milestone today, as #TalesofArise has reached 2 million copies sold! 🥳 We are so grateful for your precious support. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/mUWJH1t0wv – Tales of Arise (@TalesofSeries) April 28, 2022



We remind you that Tales of Arise is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

