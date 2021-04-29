Bandai Namco wants to maintain the expectation for its games and is being very active in recent weeks with content such as images and trailers. After obtaining interesting information about Scarlet Nexus, they have focused on using that same system to reveal more details about another of their most anticipated RPGs. Tales of Arise shows its landscapes in a new trailer, where we can see huge deserts and lush forests.

In a way, what this trailer recreates is the diversity of biomes that we will find in Dahna, a region whose relevance is due to the fact that it is the birthplace of the protagonist Alphen. And among all the landscapes that can be seen throughout this trailer, we find beautiful surroundings that denote great care for detail.

Bandai Namco confirms that Tales of Arise will not have multiplayer

Tales of Arise shows its landscapes in a new trailer, published in the Bandai Namco official channel on Youtube. With it, they have wanted to show a great wealth of designs, styles and environments. Because you can see the beauty of these environments in the nature of Dahna, but it is also known that there will be other types of landscapes divided into different regions that have had a very different evolution. In this way, regions are described as Calaglia, which is a suffocating desert region with many natural resources, such as oil. There is also talk of Cislordia, with a landscape of artificial lights.

Obviously, it also seeks to see the technical evolution of Tales of Arise. A game that confirmed its arrival in the new generation of consoles and that makes use of a different engine than its predecessor, Tales of Berseria. The work of recreating these scenarios has been described as being much more detailed, with larger and more detailed maps. In this way, Tales of Arise seeks to encompass a broader style and a more open world than its previous installments.

Despite being invaded by people from another planet and depleted of her resources, Dahna has a mystical beauty within her. Journey through scorching deserts, snow-capped mountains, and a vast diversity of environments when Tales of Arise launches on September 10.

Tales of Arise is scheduled to see the light of day on September 10 on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC.