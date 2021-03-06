Tales of Arise has re-emerged with a fresh trailer and the promise of news in the spring.

Bandai Namco published the familiar trailer, below. It ends with a note to say news is coming spring 2021.

“Spring is just around the corner, and we’ve been working hard to make it unforgettable!” Bandai Namco said. “Catch the first new glimpse from Tales of Arise.”

Tales of Arise was announced at E3 2019 for release in 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was delayed indefinitely in June 2020, and we haven’t heard much since.

Arise is the 17th main entry in the Tales series of Japanese role-playing games and the follow-up to 2016’s Tales of Berseria. We don’t know much about it save it stars two people from the opposing worlds of Dahna and Rena.

Here’s the official blurb:

“Tales of Arise takes place in a solar system containing the two neighboring planets of Dahna and Rena. The inhabitants of Dahna have always paid reverence to their planetary neighbors on Rena – a planet they can clearly see in their sky – as a land of the righteous and divine.For the people of Dahna, legends and lore about Rena and its inhabitants have been handed down for countless generations, and through time, have become facts in their minds that have masked a cruel reality for the people of Dahna.

“For 300 years, the people of Rena have ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping its people of their dignity and freedom. Tales of Arise begins with two people, born on different worlds, each longing to change their fate and create a new future for themselves and perhaps their people. Featuring an original cast of characters, a dramatic storyline, dynamic combat, breath-taking environments, with some classic Tales Of elements included; Tales of Arise marks a new beginning for the famed JRPG franchise . “

Yusuke Tomizawa (head of the God Eater franchise) leads the Tales Of development team.

This week, Bandai Namco was found to have trademarked “Bandai Namco Next”, which may be its name for a Nintendo Direct-style online briefing during which it will detail upcoming projects.

With the promise of more Tales of Arise news in the spring, perhaps that’s when we will see this Bandai Namco Next – and maybe even Elden Ring.