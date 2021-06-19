Unfortunately, the presentation of Bandai namco at E3 2021 it showed absolutely nothing of Tales of Arise, the next JRPG in this acclaimed franchise. The good news is that a new trailer focused on Alphen, one of the two protagonists of this game.

The preview in question tells us a little more about the history and motivations of Alphen, one of the two protagonists that we will control in Tales of Arise. The trailer doesn’t reveal too much about him, so you don’t have to worry about spoilers. Anyway, if you prefer to get the title blank, we recommend not seeing it.

Tales of Arise hits the market next September, 10th in order to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Fountain: Bandai namco