Microsoft announces that starting today TALES of ARISE becomes part of the very rich lineup of games Xbox Game Pass. It will be possible to have fun with the highly acclaimed RPG developed by BANDAI NAMCO on console, on PC and on the Cloud.

But for an upcoming title another is preparing to leave the service. It's about SOUL HACKERS 2the title developed by ATLUS it will no longer be available starting next year February 29.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu