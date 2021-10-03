Bandai Namco announced a Crossover DLC with Sword Art Online for Tales of Arise, which will allow players to face anything less than that Kirito and Asuna, as well as get new skins for Alphen, Shionne, Law, a special Mystic Art.

The DLC has been announced with a trailer, which you can view in the player above. The “Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack” will be available starting from Thursday 7 October at a price of 1760 yen in Japan, therefore around 15 euros for the European market.

As mentioned at the beginning, the new DLC allows you to face Kirito and Asuna, the two protagonists of the famous anime series and light novel by Sword Art Online. By winning the battle, Alphen will learn a new one Mystic Art in combination with the two aforementioned characters and get Kirito’s sword. The purchase of the DLC also includes a Kirito-inspired costume for Alphen, Asuna’s costume for Shionne, as well as an additional themed costume and hairstyle for Law.

Also on 7 October will also be available a free update for everyone users that includes the difficulty levels “Easiest” and “Unknow”, three bonus battles that will grant special and themed weapons with the DLC skins released so far, such as a water rifle for Shionne to combine with the beach costume.

Tales of Arise a few days ago reached and exceeded the milestone of one million copies sold worldwide.