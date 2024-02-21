Tales of Arise it was a success, but we already knew that. Now Bandai Namco has updated on the sales data revealing that he has surpassed the 3 million copies i.e. at least 300,000 copies more than the previous figure, dating back to November 2023, which was 2.7 million copies.

An excellent JRPG

The announcement with the sales of Tales of Arise

The announcement itself is not full of details, with the publisher limiting itself to thanking the players who purchased Tales of Arise, publishing a decidedly festive new artwork: “Thank you for helping keep the flame alive,” it reads the official post.

Tales of Arise was received very well by fans of Japanese role-playing games, due to the fact that it is a technologically advanced title which however does not give up the fundamentals of the genre. The fact that it continues to sell more than two and a half years after launch is a good sign.