To put things in perspective, as of April 2022 it had sold two million copies, meaning it has sold another 700,000 copies between then and now.

Producer Yusuke Tomizawa revealed that Tales of Arise has sold more than 2.7 million copies . He did so during an interview granted to 4Gamer.net, in which he spoke about the series and its future.

Excellent sales

Tales of Arise is currently the second chapter of the series in terms of sales, behind only Tales of Vesperia which has 2.88 million copies sold per VGChartz.

In the interview, Tomizawa he said the game was designed to resonate with players new and old, meaning it wasn’t afraid to adopt new styles and features while remaining tied to the essential elements of the series.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Tales of Arise is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series For more details, read our review. Or read the one about Beyond the Dawn, the first expansion released two years after the launch of the base game.