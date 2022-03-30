BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that collaborative objects inspired by SCARLET NEXUS in TALES of ARISE. As previously mentioned, we will be able to download a package for free that contains the sword “Copy of Myoho Murasama” for Alphenthe accessories “Replica of Hair Clips” And “Baki“, And the musical piece”Opposed Viewpoint“.

In Tales of Arise players can unleash the power of the mind in new themed content SCARLET NEXUS available in the game and which includes the Myoho Murasama Copy, a new weapon for Alphen, two additional accessories, the Hair Clip and Baki Replica, and a new background music for battles called Opposed Viewpoint. In SCARLET NEXUS players can challenge fate by uniting them with new themed content Tales of Arisesuch as the Burning Sword for Yuito, along with the Damaged Mask and Owl Figurine accessories, and the new background music, also for the fighting, Flame of Hope by Tales of Arise.

Released last year, Tales of Arise it starts with two people, born in different worlds, each trying to change their destiny and create a new future. For 300 years, the people of Rena ruled over Dahna, plundering the planet of its resources and stripping its people of dignity and freedom.

Also released in 2021, SCARLET NEXUS challenge players to put themselves in the shoes of Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, team up with other characters to take down, thanks to their psychokinetic abilities, the insane mutants known as the White Walkers who are invading the futuristic city of New Himuka.

Tales of Arise And SCARLET NEXUS are available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC via STEAM.

