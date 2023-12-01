In the Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) landscape, the Tales of series has always stood out for its ability to weave engaging narratives with memorable characters. Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn, Bandai Namco’s latest DLC for the popular Tales of Arise, follows this tradition, but with mixed results. In Beyond the Dawn, which can only be played if you own the original game, we find ourselves one year after the events of the base game, in a world still dealing with the consequences of Rena and Dahna’s fusion. The core of the story is Nazamil, a young daughter of a Renan lord and a Dahnan, who faces prejudice from both societies. Its narrative arc touches on profound themes such as identity, heroism and the internal struggle to remain true to oneself. However, despite its emotional potential, Nazamil’s story risks falling into cliché, with a tragic nature that at times seems forced. Likewise, other main characters from the base game, such as Law and Rinwell, remain nuanced figures, with unclear motivations and limited character development.

The DLC retains the fluidity and intensity of combat that characterizes Tales of Arise. Despite this, the level of challenge does not seem to increase compared to the main game, with enemies often appearing less threatening. The long combat sequences, while technically satisfying, can become repetitive, especially in the absence of significant new areas of exploration. A strong point are the “Reconstruction quests”, which allow players to have a tangible impact on the game world. This innovative aspect brings a pleasant freshness, even if the weight of these missions varies. The relationship between protagonists Alphen and Shionne receives increased attention, with the DLC attempting to explore new dynamics in their couple. Although there are sweet moments, the attempt at in-depth analysis fails to fully create an emotional bond with the player.

A positive aspect is the attempt to give more depth to Alphen, who remained a rather generic hero in the base game. The DLC shows him more thoughtful and aware of his role, even if these nuances remain slight. Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn is a DLC that alternates moments of genuine emotion with more tedious and predictable parts. While the base game stood out for its ability to blend immersive storytelling with dynamic gameplay, the DLC fails to fully achieve the same level. It’s an interesting proposition for fans of the series, who will find familiar elements and moments of real quality, but it doesn’t rise above average in terms of innovation or emotional impact. Ultimately, Beyond the Dawn is a worthy addition for Tales of fans, but not a must-have exclusive for new players.

Format: PC, PS4, PS5 (tested version), Xbox One, Xbox Series publisher: Bandai Namco Developer: Bamdai Namco Studios Vote: 7/10