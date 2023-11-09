BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that it is available from today TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawnexpansion of TALES of ARISE For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC which we told you about yesterday in ours review.

Below we can see the launch trailer for this DLC.

TALES OF ARISE – BEYOND THE DAWN IS NOW AVAILABLE

Milan, 9 November 2023 – Celebrated video game publisher and developer Bandai Namco Europe announces the launch of Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawnthe expansion of Tales of Arise, named Best JRPG of 2021 at the Game Awards.

The story of Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn is set a year after the events of Tales of Arise, where Alphen and his companions are forced to live in a reunited world, but in a difficult position, being revered as the liberating heroes of Dahna or reviled as the destroyers of Rhineland rights. In the strong division between the two sides who are now forced to share the same world, the six meet the enigmatic Nazamil, a powerful girl, daughter of a Lord of Rena and a slave of Dahna. They must therefore protect her, forming a special bond with her through their journey to restore peace to the world.

Together with the launch of Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawnits soundtrack is also available on the main streaming platforms https://nex-tone.link/ZF68g2d2E

