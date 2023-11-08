It is a fact that RPGs are one of the most popular genres from Japan, and there are truly many sagas from the Land of the Rising Sun which over the years have managed to create a large portion of the public in the West too. Among these we find it impossible not to mention TALES ofthe franchise created in 1995 by then NAMCO before the merger with BANDAI. In almost thirty years the saga has given life to chapters that have become timeless classics, with TALES of ARISE which even managed to win the title of Best RPG of 2021 at The Game Awards.

It’s been two years since its release and now it’s finally arriving TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawnan expansion thanks to which we will be able to discover a new story set after the game’s ending. This additional content will allow us to get to know the mysterious one Nazamilwhose path will cross with that of Alphen, Shionne and the other protagonists that we had the opportunity to appreciate in the original title.

Considering that the expansion is set one year after the finale of TALES of ARISE There will be some small spoilers related to the plot of the base game. Which is why if you haven’t had the chance to complete it or play it yet, we advise you to skip the next paragraph and the one dedicated to the narrative so as not to ruin possible surprises.

Title: TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)



Version analyzed: PlayStation 5 (EU)

Type: Action RPG

Players: 1

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Studios

Tongue: Italian (lyrics), Japanese or English (dubbing)

Exit date: November 9, 2023

Availability: digital delivery

DLC: all additional content available for the base game will also be available for the expansion

Note: the title is an expansion of TALES of ARISE, you will need to own the base game to be able to play it We reviewed TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn with a PlayStation 5 code provided to us free of charge by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

The balance of the world is in a truly precarious situation. Even though it’s been a year since the planets Dahna And Sand have merged, the two respective populations still struggle to coexist harmoniously. The traumas of the past are still too deep, and this gives rise to insurrections and internal struggles which cause significant problems. While the other members of their group split up to pursue their respective lives, Alphen And Shionne they continue to travel together trying to solve the problems of the people they meet, so that they can create a world where everyone can live peacefully with each other.

After reuniting with their old companions, the group will begin to investigate the presence of the mysterious ones Mausoleums, structures of Rhenish origin that are destabilizing the energies of the new planet. During their journey they will get to know Nazamil, a girl who is ostracized because of her origins. She is not only she the daughter of a Lordbut it flows through her half Rhenish and half Dahnan blood which allows her to use truly extraordinary powers. Driven out by her fellow citizens, Nazamil he will join the group to whom he will reveal his tragic past, finding his first friends in them. But the road to peace is full of obstacles, and a new threat is about to put Alphen and his companions to the test…

New person…

From a gameplay perspective TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn not many changes from what we saw in the base game. Starting the expansion we will receive different rewards based on the progress made in TALES of ARISE, given that the DLC will not maintain all the progress made by our team in the base game but the level of the characters will be pre-established. Both combat and exploration they have not undergone any changes or improvements, on the other hand the game world has been largely reduced in order to maintain only the places useful for the development of the expansion’s plot. So they will be There are very few explorable areas available to usand only two of them will be new compared to the base game.

The only changes made to the game system concern three new types of side missions. Thanks to Reconstruction Missions we will be able to help the inhabitants of the planet improve their living conditions, allowing us to obtain rewards once we complete all the missions in a region. The Character Secondary Missions instead they will allow us to discover some additional details about the lives of the protagonists after the ending of the main game and, once completed, they will improve their Attack Boost in combat. Last, but not least, the EX Missions which they will mainly concern Alphen and a particular detail about its future which we don’t want to reveal too much about.

Despite the hopes, unfortunately I found the expansion a little too disappointing in terms of gameplay. Beyond the Dawn it doesn’t bring any real new features to the gameand as far as the game system of TALES of ARISE both fun and well structured I would have expected something more. There isn’t a large level of replayability either, given that once completed, neither new missions nor particular challenges will be unlocked. Also considering that it took two years for this content to be released, I would have expected a slightly more interesting final result.

…Same old mistakes

Even from a technical point of view TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn It has not undergone any particular improvements or modifications. The graphics issues highlighted in our review of the base game they are still present within the expansionalthough this time the version analyzed is the same PlayStation 5. In fact, during exploration it will be possible to find several environmental pop upsboth as regards some elements that will appear in front of us only when we get closer and for some shadow effects that will require a few seconds before positioning themselves correctly.

Fortunately, he will be there to accompany us throughout the adventure the beautiful soundtrack created by Motoi Sakuraba, which manages to revive a technical sector that would have deserved greater attention. Also the dubbing is of the highest quality and does not present any problems, it will be up to us to choose whether to use the Japanese or the English one.

The narrative is the only real new feature in the expansion, but unfortunately here too we are faced with some problems. The main plot of Beyond the Dawn will have Nazamil as the main focus, allowing us to discover his tragic past and how his traumas will shape the events of the plot. Some of the elements narrated though they will often fall back into clichés already seen in other worksthus making the trend of expansion quite predictable. The secondary missions of the main characters are very interestingas we will be able to delve deeper into their interpersonal relationships and how their lives have changed after the events of the base game.

Who do we recommend TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn to?

Unfortunately TALES of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn it’s not exactly the content we expected for such an important title. The fact that there are no real innovations in terms of gameplay combined with a main plot that is perhaps a little too predictable makes it so a product especially suitable for those who want to discover new details about the lives of the protagonists without expecting many differences with the original. Of course, the launch price is perhaps currently a little high compared to the contents presentso perhaps it is advisable to wait for a good offer.

Amazing soundtrack and dubbing

The combat system is always fun

The missions linked to the protagonists are interesting… …But the main plot is a little too predictable

No real new gameplay features

Very few play areas available to us