One of the recent successes of Bandai Namco was Tales of Arisewhich was released in September 2021. And two years later, the action-RPG you will receive a new DLC based on the story, subtitled Beyond the Dawn. The reveal trailer premiered in the most recent live stream of the Status of Play of sony and provided some details about what it is about, as well as a release date: Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn will be released on November 9, 2023.

The story takes place a year after the war between Dahna and Rena, which are the kingdoms in which the game takes place. Tales of Arise original. Beyond the Dawn features the same cast of group members, but also focuses on a newcomer named Nazamil. Apparently, she is being pursued by the Dahnans since her father is a lord. Of course, there’s a lot more behind this seemingly harmless new character. There was a lot of gameplay in the trailer, which showed off each party member’s new combat abilities. The end of the trailer hinted at the truth behind Nazamil as well, where she holds up what appears to be a fragment of the mask Alphen once wore in the original game, and says:

“All differences must be erased. Once there are no differences, there will be….” And I’m willing to bet that statement would end with “peace.”

We will know for sure when the DLC will be available on November 9 of this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Via: PlayStation