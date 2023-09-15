During the State of Play in September 2023, Bandai Namco presented with a trailer Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawna new expansion of the JRPG coming out on all platforms, namely PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series November 9, 2023.

For the moment, information is scarce, but from the video we learn that the DLC is set a year after the end of the conflict between Dahna and Rena and will once again feature Alphen, Shionne and all the other main characters from the base game. Players will meet Nazamil, a girl who is hunted by the population of Dahna as the daughter of a Rhenish Lord, but who in reality also seems to hide other secrets.

From the video we also learn that Beyond the Dawn it will not be a standalone DLC and therefore you will need a copy of Tales of Arise to play it.

Tales of Arise is an action JRPG released in September 2021. The game is set in a fantasy world divided between two planets: Dahna and Rena. The protagonists are Alphen, a young Dahn slave who feels no pain, and Shionne, a Rhenish girl who inflicts pain on those who touch her. Together with other characters, the two team up to fight against the tyrannical Rhenish Lords who have oppressed the people of Dahna for centuries. If you want to know more here is our review of Tales of Arise.