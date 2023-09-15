BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment he announced Beyond the Dawnadditional content for the acclaimed TALES of ARISE. Set one year after the end of the main plot, this new story will have at its center a mysterious new character called Nazamil. The content will be available worldwide next November 9th and is currently confirmed for PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4although it will most likely also be available for Xbox Series, Xbox One And PC.

This is not a stand-alone content, the company has in fact announced that in order to play it we will have to own a copy of TALES of ARISE. While waiting to find out more, let’s enjoy the first trailer for Beyond the Dawnwishing you a good viewing as always!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment