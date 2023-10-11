Bandai Namco released a new one today trailer Of Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawnthe expansion of the action JRPG arriving next month, which you can view in the player below.
The film presents some of the side missions that Alphen, Shionne and companions will be able to take charge of as they explore the game world after the events of the base game, some of which will delve deeper into the stories of the protagonists. In the final part of the video we are also offered a taste of some of the bonus costumes included in the price of the DLC and the new locations that we will explore in this new adventure.
The Tales of Arise expansion arrives next month
The next one is out November 9th on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series of the base game, to which some new faces are added, such as Nazamil, a girl who is hunted by the population of Dahna as she is the daughter of a Rhenish Lord, who apparently will have a central role in the new story.
The expansion will be available on all platforms at the price of 29.99 euros or bundled with the base game at the price of 59.99 euros, as well as in Deluxe and Ultimate formats. Here are all the details on pricing, content and pre-order bonuses for Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn.
#Tales #Arise #Dawn #gameplay #trailer #presents #side #missions