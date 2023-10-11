Bandai Namco released a new one today trailer Of Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawnthe expansion of the action JRPG arriving next month, which you can view in the player below.

The film presents some of the side missions that Alphen, Shionne and companions will be able to take charge of as they explore the game world after the events of the base game, some of which will delve deeper into the stories of the protagonists. In the final part of the video we are also offered a taste of some of the bonus costumes included in the price of the DLC and the new locations that we will explore in this new adventure.