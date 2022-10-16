The entire Tales of series is in offer on Steamincluded Tales of Arise, the most recent chapter in the series, as well as one of the most celebrated ever. If you are looking for some quality Japanese RPG, now is the time to dust off your credit or debit card or whatever.

Tales of Arise is sold for € 23.99, instead of € 59.99, in its standard version. Those who want the Deluxe or Ultimate edition can have them for, respectively, € 31.99 instead of € 79.99 and € 35.99 instead of € 89.99. In general, a 60% discount was applied to the entire series.

The other games that can be purchased at a discount are: Tales of Berseria (€ 4.99 instead of € 49.99), Tales of Vesperia (€ 7.99 instead of € 39.99), Tales of Zestiria (€ 4.99 instead of € 49.99) and Tales of Symphonia (€ 4.99 instead of € 19.99). For each game, all the DLCs published over the months are also on offer.

Tales of franchise page on Steam with all offers