Once again, the time has come for the catalog of Xbox Game Pass expands with a list of games that all users of this service cannot miss. On this occasion, We have a quite interesting selection, including one of the best action JRPGs of recent years.

Starting today, February 20, games like Tales of Arise join Xbox Game Pass. Along with this, in the coming days we will be able to enjoy experiences such as Indivisible, Maneaterand more.

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available now

Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available now

Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 22

Maneater (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 27

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – February 27

Indivisible (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 28

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 29

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 5

However, not everything is perfect, since The games that will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass on February 29 have been revealed. Here we find one of the most controversial JRPGs of recent years

Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) EA Play

Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undoubtedly, a quite interesting list that all Xbox Game Pass fans should take advantage of. On related topics, Diablo IV It will not reach all Xbox Game Pass users. Likewise, fans want Helldivers II is available on Xbox consoles.

Editor's Note:

It is a pity that Soul Hackers 2 is no longer available on this service. However, the arrival of Tales of Arise It is something that will surely excite more than one person, since it is one of the best games that Bandai Namco has given us in recent years.

Via: Xbox