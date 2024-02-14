We're halfway through the month, and that means PlayStation is more than ready to increase the collection of games available on its subscription service. On this occasion, all those who pay for the Premium and Extra categories in PS Plus you can enjoy games as Assassin's Creed: Valhallaand multiple installments in the Tales of series.

Starting next February 20PlayStation Plus users in their Premium and Extra versions will be able to enjoy the following games:

Need for Speed ​​Unbound | PS5

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition | PS5

Tales of Arise | PS4, PS5

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | PS4, PS5

LEGO Worlds | PS4

LEGO Jurassic World | PS4

Roguebook | PS4, PS5

Rogue Lords | PS4

Tales of Zestiria | PS4

For its part, only those who pay for Premium You will be able to access the following classic titles:

Resistance: Retribution | PS4, PS5

Tales of Symphonia | PS4, PS5

Tales of Vesperia | PS4, PS5

This time, there is a good selection for all fans. From those who enjoy the action RPGs that Bandai Namco has given us in the past, to roguelike fans, and those who appreciate open world games. On related topics, we won't see any new PlayStation games this year. Likewise, the PS5 is at its last stage in its life cycle.

Editor's Note:

From this selection, titles such as Need for Speed ​​Unbound, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, Tales of Ariseand Assassin's Creed Valhalla They are well worth it, and will give the public the opportunity to enjoy some of the best experiences we have seen in recent years.

