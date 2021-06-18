Let’s see the western version of the trailer of Alphen, one of the characters of Tales of Arise, the new Japanese role-playing game from Bandai Namco, the son of a long-running series. The video had already been presented in a Japanese version, but it’s nice to see it in a language closer to ours.

Looking at it you can see Alphen in action and hear his English dubbing. Alphen himself is a character with no memory who wants to free Dahnans at any cost.

For three hundred years, Rena has imposed her dominion over Dahna, plundering the planet’s resources and mortifying the dignity and freedom of the inhabitants.

This tale begins with the encounter between a boy and a girl, born on different planets but both determined to change their destiny and build a new future.

Before leaving, we remind you that Tales of Arise will be available starting September 10, 2021 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5.