After introducing us to the protagonist Alphen, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment offers us another trailer dedicated to the characters of TALES of ARISE, where this time the protagonist is the main heroine Shionne.

The video describes us Shionne as a long-range gunslinger who can also use astral arts, which allow her to heal her party mates in between attacks.

Can’t wait to immerse yourself in this new adventure too? Bring a little more patience, because the exit of TALES of ARISE is fixed for the next September 10 up PlayStation 4, Xbox One is PC, but also on PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X | S.

Shionne Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu