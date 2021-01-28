Colleen anderson was born in Ireland 1965 at the now infamous Sean Ross Abbey Catholic Nuns Maternity, a foster home for mothers of babies considered then “illegitimate” and where they died more than a thousand children during its 38 years of existence, due, among other reasons, to the harsh life conditions.

“I’ve heard a lot of scary stories about these places. I guess I’m one of the lucky ones because I survived and was sent to America when I was between two and three years old, even though I didn’t have a good childhood,” explains Colleen in an interview in Dublin, her permanent residence since 2018.

He has hardly any memories of Sean Ross Abbey, a cold gray building located in the rural county of Tipperary (center of the country), and directed with an iron fist by the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary between 1931 and 1969.

A litany of abuse

He only keeps in his memory flashes of a small blue suitcase, a custodian and the Pan-Am plane that took him to Chicago (Illinois) to start a new life.

“My foster mother was schizophrenic and I suffered a lot of mental and physical abuse from the age of five to 14, when I started to run away from home. I came to live on the street for a while and in different communities, “he says.

Your story is included in the call report Mothers and Babies Commission, which this month presented the findings of an investigation into 18 foster homes, through which more than 56,000 women and 57,000 minors passed between 1922 and 1998.

The shocking document, of more than 3,000 pages, found that up to 9,000 children died in those centers run by religious orders and state authorities, which registered mortality rates that they were double the national average.

The commission also examined claims vaccine trials made with minors, who acted as guinea pigs, and the establishment of illegal adoption programs for income.

Survivors of homes run by nuns for single mothers and children in Ireland. Photo: AFP

A mysterious mark on the arm

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has apologized, on behalf of the state, to “single mothers and babies” who suffered “terrible abuse” for much of the past century, as a consequence, he said, of a society with attitudes ” twisted about sexuality and intimate matters. “

In that Ireland where the Catholic Church imposed his strict moral, women who became pregnant outside of marriage were judged with great severity and cruelty, even if they had been abused, as was the case with Colleen’s biological mother, raped when she was 15 years old.

“Each one has a different story, but the emotions are the same: rejection, loneliness, abuse suffered by mothers and even children, for example with vaccine trials.”

Colleen observes that she has “a mark on the arm” because, as he has been told, he was part of the vaccine trials: “But I can’t know for sure since I don’t know my entire medical history. The records have been hidden.”

The opacity and secrecy of the nuns were eloquently reflected in the film “Philomena”, which received four Oscar nominations in 2014 and recounts Philomena Lee’s efforts to find her son, who was given up for adoption without her permission to an American family.

The trauma of a mother

According to the tape and the book on which it is based, Lee stumbled upon Sister Hildegard McNulty’s attempts to hinder his search, hinting that all records on Sean Ross were burned and that they obtained economic benefits for adoptions, practices also included in the commission’s report.

“There are many stories about Sister Hildegard. In this sense, I guess I was lucky to have been adopted by her niece (in Chicago). Hildegard was very transparent with my information, she gave me the name of my biological mother”, recalls Colleen , while showing a couple of pictures of the nun with her foster mother.

With these details and the help of an Irish NGO, Colleen got to know her real mother at a meeting organized in Dublin in 1999, which nonetheless left a bittersweet aftertaste.

“He agreed to meet with me, although I think he was reticent because I was a secret. He kept me a secret for many, many years. It was very formal, very unemotional. I could see that my mother was very traumatized. He looked down constantly, from time to time he raised his eyes and looked at me. “

Four stepbrothers

Colleen discovered that she had four other half-siblings, but none have known that she existed until the mother passed away in 2019.

“She said that she would rather be dead than tell him, because then she would have to relive everything again, not just the fact that she was raped when she was young. The worst thing was how the nuns at Sean Ross Abbey treated her. She didn’t want to tell them what happened. She was ashamed and I was part of that shame, “she says.

According to the commission’s research, only about 40% of babies born to Sean Ross came out of there with their mothers or with a family member. The rest passed away, grew up in orphanages or was given up for adoption, often against the will of the mothers or through the deception and subterfuge of the nuns.

The woman welcomes the fact that the Irish state has recognized that very serious abuses were committed against thousands of vulnerable women and their babies, but criticizes the silence of the nuns.

“The Church has to say it, that the nuns in those times did not treat mothers with respect, dignity and empathy. That is what they needed, empathy. From what I know from the other stories, as well as from my own mother They treated them horribly, “he concludes.

By Javier Aja, EFE

ap