AksysGames announced the arrival of the visual novel in the West Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch. Known in Japan as The witch of the Ihanashithe title will arrive in the West over the summer on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.
While waiting to find out more, we leave you now with the announcement trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!
Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch – Announcement Trailer
Source: AksysGames
