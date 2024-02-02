AksysGames announced the arrival of the visual novel in the West Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch. Known in Japan as The witch of the Ihanashithe title will arrive in the West over the summer on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you now with the announcement trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch – Announcement Trailer

