













Tales From The Loop is the sci-fi series you didn't know you had to see









Among the most sophisticated Sci Fi series, with the most confusing sounds, settings and thoughts and ideologies – which intervene with a more punctual space-time composition, as is the precious jewel of alonefrom Prime Video–; Tales from the Loop It stands out because it is quite digestible at a narrative level, but it generates a unique experience thanks to its sensory approach.: Photography is a fantastic delirium. However, it is not limited to this, more details below.

Why is Tales from the Loop special?

What is Tales from the Loop about?

Tales from the Loop It is a series that could be considered soft Sci Fi –in other words, the technological artifacts that are used do not have explanations as elaborate as in Dark, to mention some more sophisticated delivery in that sense.

The adventures of the characters in the series happen in the same space-time, but there are dimensional twists. Each of the episodes is embraced by the same context and coexists with the characters and situations that this entails, thanks to this Their stories are interconnected, but also understood independently.

This is probably another of the most pleasant features of the series, which It has a harmonious structure that is supported by a more robust support. As a whole, the installment is more complex than a single episode could suggest and that makes it wonderful.

Due to the above, each episode has unique protagonists –with very particular traits–, This allows them to navigate their respective situations in very human and unexpected ways. Every episode is a resetbecause each character understands and organizes the world from a particular position and according to their own desires.

Source: Prime Video

Furthermore, it should be noted that, In each chapter a protagonist is proposed along with a Sci Fi artifact or situation combined with a specific feeling. As an example, we have chapter three that has more romantic overtones along with an artifact that allows lovers to stop each other’s time. A couple is proposed with a very deep unique attraction, which solidifies a beautiful bond although, however, the relationship does not endure a limit moment and what seemed perfect is destroyed, leaving a very acidic aftertaste.

On the other hand, the opening episode presents us a mordant orphanhood and a harsh temporary discontinuity. The protagonist will have to face a sinister break and complicated growth, after discovering her own future and foreseeing a lonely path.

However, we can see all the characters living together on the same canvas, in which the secrets – which are not really that – are hidden by the natural passage of the days. Tales from the Loop It is an interesting installment because it proposes an impulsive and pusillanimous humanity, but also quite painful and warm.

Source: Prime Video

The origin of Tales from the Loop: Why is the beauty of your scenes so important?

Tales from the Loop It is inspired by the illustrations of Simon Stålenhag, A Swedish designer who proposes neo and retro futuristic alternatives in cold environments, these are anchored to the spatial imagination of his native Sweden. Thanks to this, he is also capable of generating a nostalgic and melancholic environment combined with technological variants.

The artist’s various illustrations/designs served as inspiration for the beautiful environments of Tales from the Loop. It is worth mentioning that it is part of its most distinctive touch, which makes it stand out from all the contemporary Sci Fi proposals.

Furthermore, due to the type of narrative of Tales from the Loop, The focus, movement and distribution of spaces is substantial. Thanks to this spectrum of ambiance, It is digested in a peaceful way but manages to unravel deep feelings and clear imaginations.

What sets Tales from the Loop apart from other Sci Fi series?

The series is a fairly complete and light delivery. It shows that you don’t have to break your head to enjoy a good Sci Fi series that leaves you thinking about the implications of each detail or composing its structure; And you don’t have to cry until you’re tired, feeling an earthquake or fearing the worst of technologies and their future, like other types of series do. However, if it has part of both in a measured way, it is enough.

Additionally, the cast of characters is quite diverse in every way.

Source: Prime Video

Where can I watch Tales from the Loop? How many chapters does it have?

Prime Video has all eight episodes of the series available of Tales from the Loopeach episode is approximately one hour long.

Source: Prime Video

Do you like Sci Fi? What should you read?

Bora Chung is an excellent Korean storyteller which presents narratives from traditional folklore and contrasts them with dark Sci Fi, manages a quite surprising and innovative mix. On the other hand, we also have Ted Chiang’s classic style that overlays conditions and reveals human sensitivity through its narratives that work through cycles.

Úrsula K. Le Guin has a fantastic saga of Sci Fi novels. Also, let’s remember that it is a must if you love the genre. We also have Cixin Liu, whose narrative is one of the most recognized today, already has different film adaptations; the Chinese writer has a stricter Sci Fi style.

