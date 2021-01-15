That Telltale Games left a good catalog of adventure games is something that many already know, and the problems they had led the studio to close. But it may not be all said, as some of your licenses are going to return. The Wolf Among Us 2 is the most striking example and one of the most anticipated returns of these licenses, but there are also other licenses that bring back fond memories. I know has discovered that Tales from the Borderlands was qualified for the new generation of consoles, which could be portending his return.

And it is not the first time that this possibility has arisen, because a few months ago references to Tales from the Borderlands Redux were found, which served to speculate a possible sequel. The truth is that Take Two has a vein in Borderlands and Gearbox has taken advantage of this universe and strong post-launch support in Borderlands 3. Could this be a good time to bring this saga back?

For starters, Tales from the Borderlands was qualified for the new generation of consoles. at the European Age Rating Office, PEGI. Gematsu’s Twitter account has echoed this discovery dating back to last month. On December 18, an edition for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X | S from Tales from the Borlderlands, and this can mean several things. One that they are going to launch an improved version of the Telltale Games game, and another, that taking advantage of this option they recover the license to announce a new game.

But there has been no movement in this entire period of time that could shed any indication of how they would be assessing any of these possibilities. The clue that this media has thrown could be a strong indication, since this type of movement could serve to predict an imminent announcement, especially if we consider that it was registered last month. From there, what it may assume for the future is something that we cannot anticipate, because there is only hearsay that speaks of options to give continuity to this story.

The truth is that Borderlands lovers were convinced of a very different style of play from Gearbox shooters. An adventure that knew how to extract the essence of a vast universe rich in details that has always taken the chest out of having a lot of personality. It would not hurt if new adventures could be continued in this format, especially knowing that Gearbox predicted that they had many options to tell different stories from the Borderlands universe.

Borderlands 3 writer wants to bring Tales from the Borderlands back

Will there be any new Tales from the Borderlands games? Will they release an improved version of this game? We will wait for an official confirmation.