It has been announced that a new game in the series is on the way Tales from the Borderlands. The exit period is 2022 and will be developed directly by Gearbox and from 2K. A full announcement of the game will be made over the summer.

The announcement came a bit of a surprise via the account Twitter by Borderlands. As you can see below, it was written: “There are more stories to explore in the Borderlands universe. An all-new Tales from the Borderlands adventure is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K. Look forward to an announcement. complete this summer! ”

For now we don’t know anything else about it. The first series of Tales from the Borderlands was developed as an episodic game by Telltale Games, prior to the team’s closure and subsequent reopening. It is one of the most popular games among those proposed by the team. The story followed the original characters and was positioned after the conclusion of Borderlands 2. The plot of this series is canon with the rest of the saga, in fact, and in Borderlands 3 it was possible to see a character from Tales from the Borderlands.

We just have to wait for news about this new Tales from the Borderlands. Tell us, you are happyor would you prefer something else from Borderlands?